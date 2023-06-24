LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay consultant Noah Sargent of Corporate Streams $500,000 for a one-year contract to produce and broadcast two news hours per week as well as non-news programming including special event filming and production services on L28, the city’s government-operated cable channel.
The agreement, approved at the June 13 City Council meeting on a 4-0, with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent, includes an option for a two-year extension that will be evaluated yearly.
“The city aims to keep up with the media needs of a large community in the modern age of information,” a staff report by Communications Manager Jennifer Seguin said.
The top priority will be local-focused news and programming that reflects the Lancaster community, which accurately and effectively communicates crucial information and updates, the report said. Programming will include promotion of local events, businesses and organizations to foster resident engagement as well as entertaining, informative and uniquely tailored to the city’s residents,
According to the agreement, Corporate Streams will produce and broadcast up to two news episodes per week with city-approved scripts focused on uplifting the Lancaster community. Other programming includes up to four episodes per month of non-news programming with 30- or 60-minute episodes on topics such as morning fitness, cooking or gardening classes, children’s STEAM educational content and human interest features.
Other special programming includes annual events such as Justice Sunday, the Poppy Festival, Juneteenth, Fourth of July fireworks and the Magical BLVD Christmas.
The city conducted a request for proposal for the contract in February 2022. Two qualified sealed bids were received by the March 8, 2022, due date, whereby Corporate Streams was deemed the lowest bidder and most qualified vendor. The City Council approved a one-year contract worth $375,000 with the company at the March 22, 2022, meeting.
