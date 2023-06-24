LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay consultant Noah Sargent of Corporate Streams $500,000 for a one-year contract to produce and broadcast two news hours per week as well as non-news programming including special event filming and production services on L28, the city’s government-operated cable channel.

The agreement, approved at the June 13 City Council meeting on a 4-0, with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent, includes an option for a two-year extension that will be evaluated yearly.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.