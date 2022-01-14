LANCASTER — The city will host a bike donation event to collect unused, out-of-commission or outdated bicycles — no matter the condition — that can be recycled, restored and donated to help vulnerable communities have reliable transportation.
The Re-Cycle Bike Donation Event is scheduled from 7 to 11 a.m., Jan. 29, at the City of Lancaster Maintenance Yard, 619 West Ave. H.
Lancaster will conduct the event in partnership with Waste Management and Resurrection Cycles.
The Re-Cycle Bike Donation Event is part of Lancaster’s award-winning See and Be Seen safety program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.