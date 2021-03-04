LANCASTER — Wednesday was vaccination day for residents of the Lancaster Homes apartment complex on Jackman Street.
Care Ambulance Service set up a mobile vaccination clinic for seniors of the 120-unit complex. The Orange County-based ambulance service, which also serves parts of Los Angeles County, set up the clinic through the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
“They provided this location to us based on their need,” said William Baker, operations manager for Care’s vaccine clinic program.
Approximately 50 residents scheduled appointments to get their vaccines. Baker brought 80 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
“I brought some extra just in case,” Baker said. “Maybe we have a couple people that didn’t sign up but then decided, ‘You know what? I change my mind; I want to get it.’ ”
The ambulance service has done vaccination clinics in about 15 different locations throughout LA And Orange counties.
“Because we’re an ambulance company, we’re inherently mobile, so we can go wherever it’s needed,” Baker said.
Care Ambulance’s mobility also makes it possible for them to visit communities far away from the COVID-19 vaccination super sites.
“We have these communities very far away such as Lancaster, so it’s not a problem for us to make the journey out here. It’s about 100 miles for us. But we do long-distance transports all the time,” Baker said.
As the largest emergency service provider in LA and Orange counties, Baker said they have a staff of over 1,200 people who can administer the vaccine.
Resident Sharon Larson waited near the front of the line to get her vaccine.
“I tried to sign up on CVS or Walgreens there was no openings. I’m glad it’s here,” Larson said.
Lancaster Homes is a low-income senior housing apartment complex subsidized by the federal government. The apartment complex is next to the Antelope Valley Senior Center.
“We try to bring services to our residents,” Property Manager Sergey Ger said.
