LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster applied for about $7 million of Transportation Development Act Article 8 funds available to the city from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
The city’s application included a fiscal year 2021-22 allocation for about $6.95 million, as well as a request for the prior year reserves, according to a staff report by Finance Director George Harris.
LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority allocates the Transportation Development Act Article 8 funds to cover unmet needs in areas outside the Metro service area.
Lancaster plans to use the fund for eight capital improvement projects, including the 10th Street West Bikeway and road diet; Lancaster Health District; traffic overhead sign replacement; and high-veniality crosswalk standardization.
Other projects include the 2020 fall pavement management program, commercial driveway access and Edgeline refresh project.
The City Council voted 4-0, with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent, at the June 28 meeting to authorize City Manager Jason Caudle or his designee to apply for the funds.
