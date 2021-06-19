LANCASTER —Lancaster School District will have a school resource deputy on hand to assist with summer school and teacher preparation days to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Lancaster trustees unanimously approved a contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for one school resource deputy at its June 15 meeting. The deputy will be available July 1 through Aug. 9 at a cost of $24,410.
The District has about four different programs at different school sites going on this summer. That includes meal distributions three times a week at seven school sites from June 4 to July 30. The Summer of Innovation will also return this July with virtual or in-person instruction at Discovery or Miller elementary schools with weekly project-based kits.
“We never have had an SRO assigned to a campus; they just serve the district and that way they’re able to respond quickly to support any school or concern or address anything that the District may have,” Lancaster Superintendent Michele Bowers said.
Lancaster has about 21 schools. Bowers said the school resource deputy can respond to vandalism, graffiti and other non-emergency situations that need some attention from law enforcement.
“We just have a lot of moving pieces between the facilities and the equipment and everything,” Bowers said.
