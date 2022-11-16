LANCASTER — Families who need to prepare for the cold winter months can get a free coat at the Lancaster School District’s free family event, this Saturday.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Park View Educational Complex, 44327 Fig Ave. Other giveaway items include diapers, groceries and flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.
California School Employees Association Chapter 297, which represents the District’s classified employees, provided between $3,000 and $4,000 worth of coats. Other coats have been donated for the giveaway.
“We plan on having a good 600 to 800 coats,” Rose Juarez, supervisor of Lancaster School District’s Welcome and Wellness Center, said.
The coats come in all sizes for children and adults. There will also be gently used clothes available. Diapers in all sizes from newborn to size six will also be available. Supplies are limited.
“We’re excited that we’re able to provide this many coats to the community,” Juarez said.
Grace Resources will distribute groceries. AV Partners for Health will provide food boxes as well. A live DJ and taco truck will also be there.
The California Association of African-American Superintendents and Administrators will sponsor free COVID-19 booster shots. Gift cards will be presented to those individuals who get the COVID vaccine. Visit www.caassa.org to reserve a spot.
“It’s a huge event, and we’re hoping to get the families out here that need it the most because I know the need is great here,” Juarez said.
The District has about 1,000 students experiencing homelessness.
“This here is probably the worst that I’ve ever seen,” Juarez said. “I’m glad that we’re able to provide some basic necessities at this event.”
Anyone who wants to donate a coat, gloves or beanies for the giveaway should call Juarez at 661-471-8400.
The Welcome and Wellness Center shares a space with Antelope Valley Partners for Health at 44226 10th St. West in Lancaster.
