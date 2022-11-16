Lancaster School District coat giveaway

This is a portion of the estimated 600 to 800 coats the Lancaster School District hopes to distribute at a coat giveaway, Saturday, at the Park View Educational Complex.

 Photo courtesy of Rose Juarez, Lancaster School District Welcome and Wellness Center

LANCASTER — Families who need to prepare for the cold winter months can get a free coat at the Lancaster School District’s free family event, this Saturday.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Park View Educational Complex, 44327 Fig Ave. Other giveaway items include diapers, groceries and flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.