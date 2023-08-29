LANCASTER — Lancaster School District’s Board of Education will interview five candidates Thursday during a special board meeting for a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy created when former longtime trustee Diane Grooms retired last month and moved out of state.

The open session meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the district office board room, 44711 Cedar Ave.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.