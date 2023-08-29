LANCASTER — Lancaster School District’s Board of Education will interview five candidates Thursday during a special board meeting for a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy created when former longtime trustee Diane Grooms retired last month and moved out of state.
The open session meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the district office board room, 44711 Cedar Ave.
Lancaster School District Superintendent Paul Marietti will provide a summary of the governing board appointment process and the interview process.
The five candidates — Michael Anthony Cole, Linda Enos, Rosemary Mann, Ashakia Morgan and Scott Sutherland — will be interviewed in random order. Public input will be accepted. The board will discuss its desired criteria in a candidate and take a preliminary poll. The board will make a provisional appointment at the end of the meeting.
The provisional appointee will serve the remainder of the term through November 2024, when the seat is up for election.
Grooms retired in July after 17 years as a trustee. She represented Trustee Area 4. Each of the prospective provisional appointees must also live in Trustee Area 4 to be eligible for the seat.
