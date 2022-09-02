LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster looks to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2050 through what is known as Vision Zero, a multi-disciplinary strategy that also seeks to increase safe, healthy and equitable mobility for all.
Toward that end, the City Council unanimously adopted the Local Road Safety Plan and established the Vision Zero policy at its Aug. 23 meeting.
“Vision Zero is not a slogan, not a tagline, not even just a program,” a staff report said. “It is a fundamentally different way to approach traffic safety.”
The Local Road Safety Plan final report, completed by consultants Kimley-Horn, and Associates Inc., identified emphasis areas to inform and guide further safety evaluation of the city’s transportation network, according to an executive summary.
The report analyzed pre-COVID-19 crash data (from Jan. 1, 2015, to Dec. 31, 2019) throughout Lancaster’s transportation network to provide opportunities to improve safety at specific high-crash locations and reduce serious injuries and fatal collisions, the summary said. In addition, the analysis of the city’s crash history will help the city develop safety measures using the four E’s of safety — engineering, enforcement, education and emergency response — to encourage safety driver behavior and better severity outcomes.
The consultants studied 10 locations to be representative of the corridor and intersection configurations throughout the city. The locations were identified through the analysis process based on factors such as their crash histories, stakeholder engagement, and different characteristics. Those included signalized intersections at 10th Street West and Avenue L, and Challenger Way and Avenue K, and unsignalized intersections at 40th Street West and Avenue J-8, and 70th Street East and Avenue K.
The consultants subjected potential safety countermeasures to a benefit/cost assessment and scored them according to their potential return on investment. Potential countermeasures include the installation of signals at unsignalized intersections with significant collision activity where warrants are met. The estimated cost is $500,000 per unit per intersection with an estimated 30% reduction in crashes.
Another potential countermeasure is to convert an all-way stop intersection with significant collision activity, where warranted, to a roundabout at an estimated cost of $1.5 million with a projected 35% reduction in crashes.
The city could also reduce crashes by 50% by creating direction median opening to restrict left-turns (right-in/right-out) at entrances and exits from driveways with high numbers of turning movement collisions.
Other potential countermeasures include improve signal timing, change lane configurations and install/upgrade pedestrian crossing at uncontrolled locations.
Decades ago city officials said they were going to "synchronize" traffic lights so you would have to brake less often, and have a smooth flow going through the lights if you were going the speed limit. That has never happened....let's initiate that idea first...before we throw "millions" of dollars at a pipe dream. I do like the roundabouts I must admit.
