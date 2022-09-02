Vision Zero

A motorcyclist and vehicles travel south down 10th Street West toward Avenue L in Lancaster. The city looks to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2050 through what is known as Vision Zero, a multi-disciplinary strategy also seeks to increase safe, healthy equitable mobility for all.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster looks to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2050 through what is known as Vision Zero, a multi-disciplinary strategy that also seeks to increase safe, healthy and equitable mobility for all.

Toward that end, the City Council unanimously adopted the Local Road Safety Plan and established the Vision Zero policy at its Aug. 23 meeting.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Decades ago city officials said they were going to "synchronize" traffic lights so you would have to brake less often, and have a smooth flow going through the lights if you were going the speed limit. That has never happened....let's initiate that idea first...before we throw "millions" of dollars at a pipe dream. I do like the roundabouts I must admit.

