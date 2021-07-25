John Dagata, a Lancaster native and Paraclete High School graduate, knows from experience that the Olympics can be tension-filled beyond belief in even the best of circumstances.
Athletes, and the coaches like Dagata who work with them, prepare for years, even decades, for that one ever-so-brief shining moment of performance on the world stage.
How could they not be nervous? That’s when things are normal. Add the madness of what is being called the COVID Olympics and you’ve got a wild three weeks in store for everyone involved.
“There’s daily testing, with all sorts of restrictions,” Dagata said in a phone interview just before departing for Japan. “It’s not going to be a normal place, and we have to plan for the worst and hope for the best.”
Dagata coaches athletes in the throwing events — shot put, discus, javelin, hammer — for the US Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista.
Four of the 10 athletes he trained qualified at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., and are headed with him to the Olympics in Tokyo.
This is his second Olympics, having coached throwers for Great Britain’s Olympic team at the 2012 Games in London.
Dagata graduated from Paraclete in 1996. A three-sport star in football, basketball, and track and field, he went on to Cal State Northridge, where he played football and won the conference title in the 35-pound weight throw.
After college he was ranked among the top 25 in the US in hammer throw.
(The hammer throw, for the uninitiated, involves not a tool for driving nails, but rather a weight attached to a chain with a handle at the other end.)
Dagata decided to make a career of coaching, working at UC Santa Barbara, the University of Iowa and Oklahoma University, as well as in the United Kingdom.
He has worked for USA Track and Field for five years.
Joe and Patty Dagata got their son interested in track and field at an early age. “I’ve been competing since age four when I ran the 100 meters,” John said. “It’s been great; my mom and dad have traveled around the world to see me.”
He credits Paraclete Coach Rick Hernandez for his high school success. Now it is Dagata who is coaching other young athletes and applying the lessons he learned over the years.
The Tokyo Games were originally scheduled for 2020 and were postponed because of COVID. Then as the 2021 makeup date approached, there was great uncertainty over whether they could be held.
With Japan’s vaccination rate low and Delta variant cases rising, as recently as last week officials were leaving open the possibility that the Games could yet be called off.
As it is, there are no spectators and, as Dagata noted, daily testing and myriad restrictions on where the athletes can go. There was all manner of paperwork to complete before departure, keeping Dagata busy this past week.
Getting there “is just an incredible process.” From departure to arrival at the Olympic Village, will take a full 24 hours. No one leaves the airport in Tokyo without a negative test.
Through it all, Dagata has been impressed by his athletes. “I have been doing this professionally for 20 years and I have never seen this level of intensity.”
Just like students in our schools, some athletes weathered the pandemic storm just fine while others struggled and fell far short of their capabilities.
Those who rose above it, who made the team, now must hold it all together through three more weeks of having their lives managed down to the minute.
The key for their coach, Dagata said, is to stay positive, keep them motivated and never let them see his frustration when the inevitable obstacles pop up.
When we say years of training all come down to a brief moment, it is especially true in the throwing events. Throwers want that perfect release. “It’s literally comes down to a fraction of a second,” John Dagata said.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.