LANCASTER (CNS) — The coroner’s office, Tuesday, released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger.
Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident.
The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m., Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station said.
The vehicle was northbound on 20th Street West when the road turned from pavement to dirt and the driver apparently lost control, Prottung said.
The man identified as Frierson was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. Paramedics took the passenger to a hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening. The passenger’s age and gender were not available.
A news videographer at the scene said there were witness reports that the two vehicles were racing at the time of the crash. Prottung said he was not able to confirm that report.
