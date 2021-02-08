LANCASTER — The City is requesting a quo warranto suit by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra seeking to remove newly elected Antelope Valley Healthcare District Director and Antelope Valley College trustee Michael Rives from the hospital Board due to the incompatibility of the offices.
The City is also seeking a $5,000 fine and the award of attorneys’ fees, according to the notice of application for suit in quo warranto, which is a special form of legal action used to resolve a dispute over whether someone has the legal right to hold the public office he occupies.
“And the attorney general must bring the action, whenever he has reason to believe that any such office … has been usurped, intruded into, or unlawfully held or exercised by any person, or whom he is directed to do so by the governor,” the document said.
Rives ran for elected office about a dozen times without success until Nov. 3. He won election to the AV Healthcare District Board and the AV Community College District Board in the same election.
In a Dec. 18 letter sent to Rives from the City and signed by Mayor R. Rex Parris, Parris wrote that he and Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer are concerned that Rives is simultaneously serving as a member of both Boards.
“Your simultaneous holding of these two roles violates Government Code section 1099, which code prohibits any person from “simultaneously hold[ing] two public offices that are incompatible …,” the letter said.
The letter said Rives would have to forfeit the first office to which he was sworn, which was the AV Healthcare District Board. The letter cited the potential for a significant clash of duties or loyalties for Rives between the Healthcare District and the College District.
Parris seeks to force Rives to resign from the hospital Board by Jan. 3 or face legal action to remove him.
Rives did not resign and has said he has no intention to resign. Rives does not have an attorney.
Dr. Abdullah Farrukh, chairman of the AV Healthcare District Board of Directors, sent a letter dated Jan. 28 to Lancaster City Attorney Allison Burns stating the Healthcare District provided its support and approval for the city to move forward with the quo warranto lawsuit, according to letter.
Farrukh won reelection in the Nov. 3 election. Parris contributed $4,469 to Farrukh’s campaign for a billboard, according to Farrukh’s campaign documents.
