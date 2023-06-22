Lancaster fireworks safety

Lancaster residents are urged to enjoy public fireworks displays such as this one in 2020 at the Lancaster National Soccer Center.  A fireworks display will happen July 4 at the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center.

 Photo courtesy of City of Lancaster

LANCASTER — With the Fourth of July less than two weeks away, the City of Lancaster and the Los Angeles County sheriff’s and fire departments wanted to remind residents about the importance of fireworks safety.

All fireworks, even those dubbed “safe and sane,” are illegal throughout the city. Each year, fireworks pose a significant risk to public safety, causing numerous injuries, property damage and distress to humans and animals. In addition, those participating in this illegal activity can incur significant fines of up to $1,000, citation and arrest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.