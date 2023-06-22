LANCASTER — With the Fourth of July less than two weeks away, the City of Lancaster and the Los Angeles County sheriff’s and fire departments wanted to remind residents about the importance of fireworks safety.
All fireworks, even those dubbed “safe and sane,” are illegal throughout the city. Each year, fireworks pose a significant risk to public safety, causing numerous injuries, property damage and distress to humans and animals. In addition, those participating in this illegal activity can incur significant fines of up to $1,000, citation and arrest.
“We understand the joy and excitement that fireworks can bring, but it is crucial to prioritize the safety and well-being of our community,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement. “By avoiding the use of personal fireworks and joining us for the City’s fireworks show at the AV Fair and Event Center, residents can enjoy a spectacular display while adhering to the law and protecting themselves and their neighbors.”
City officials strongly encourage residents to report any illegal fireworks usage within city limits to help maintain everyone’s safety. Residents can call the fireworks hotline, 661-723-6132, to report incidents, providing the exact address or cross streets for effective action by the sheriff’s deputies.
To enhance public safety, fireworks use is included in the Nuisance Abatement Ordinance. The sheriff’s department determines what qualifies as a nuisance. When the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station receives four calls about a nuisance at the same location, a warning letter is sent to the owner. Subsequent nuisance calls will result in a $1,000 fine per call, with each fireworks-related call treated as a separate incident. This approach addresses community concerns and ensures public safety.
To celebrate Independence Day responsibly, the city will conduct a fireworks display at the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center, 2551 West Ave. H. Admission to the fireworks show is free. The event is scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m. The day’s festivities include a freestyle motocross show, food vendors and activities for the whole family.
To learn more about fireworks safety, call 888-654-FIRE (3473) or visit www.fire.lacounty.gov. For details about illegal fireworks, call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
