LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will purchase hydrogen from Proxima H2 LLC at a production facility to be located in the city for $10 per kilogram with a maximum committed volume of 280,000 kilograms per year, or $2.8 million.

California-based renewable energy company Heliogen Inc. is building the commercial hydrogen generation facility, known as the Lancaster Plant, or Proxima Plant, that will consist of a concentrated solar thermal system plus solar photovoltaic field to supply carbon-free electricity for green hydrogen production, according to a description on Heliogen’s website.

