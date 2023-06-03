LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will purchase hydrogen from Proxima H2 LLC at a production facility to be located in the city for $10 per kilogram with a maximum committed volume of 280,000 kilograms per year, or $2.8 million.
California-based renewable energy company Heliogen Inc. is building the commercial hydrogen generation facility, known as the Lancaster Plant, or Proxima Plant, that will consist of a concentrated solar thermal system plus solar photovoltaic field to supply carbon-free electricity for green hydrogen production, according to a description on Heliogen’s website.
The facility is expected to begin production in late 2024, according to a hydrogen supply agreement unanimously approved by the City Council at the May 23 meeting.
Proxima H2 will be responsible for all costs related to the development, construction and operation of the Lancaster Plant as well as any necessary permits and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, according to a staff report by City Manager Jason Caudle.
“Lancaster has made significant strides in becoming a leading hydrogen city, setting a precedent for sustainable and clean energy solutions,” the report said. “In 2019, we achieved the remarkable milestone of becoming a net-zero city, generating more clean energy than we consume. Hydrogen has played a pivotal role in this accomplishment, offering numerous benefits such as improve air quality, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and the creation of high-skilled jobs.”
