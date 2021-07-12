LANCASTER — A 26-hour freeway and road closure is planned on Avenue J eastbound from 25th to 20th streets west from 7 a.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Southern California Edison will be replacing a pole at the Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue J. This work is important to ensure that the power grid is supported with up‐to‐date technology and that reliability continues to improve.
During the closure, SCE will be installing two tubular steel poles at West Avenue J and the freeway using two cranes. One crane will be on the east side of the Antelope freeway and one will be on the west side. The work will also require aerial wire being transferred across the freeway. Edison will impact the local street for the staging of cranes and other required safety equipment and will have the following impacts on local traffic:
• Vehicle traffic will be delayed on East Avenue J and will be reduced to just one travel lane. (Avoid using this route if possible.)
• To ensure your safety during construction, there will be sidewalk, lane, road and alley closures.
• Crew members will use appropriate traffic control signs and flags.
• Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted to enable crews to access poles and equipment. They will be enforced by local law enforcement.
• There may be noise associated with the construction activities. In some cases heavy equipment (i.e. cranes) will be used.
• For crews to work safely, Edison will be scheduling temporary power outages during construction. In these cases, Edison will notify you by phone, text, email and mail at least 72 hours prior to the outage.
• Look out for additional communications from Edison and PAR Electric providing notification of specific construction activities. These could be additional letters, door hangers, or posted signs.
Though this project is an Edison capital project and they are responsible for the work, the City is benefiting from the ongoing Avenue J project by not having to pay for the relocation of three transmission poles. This is a cost-saving for Lancaster of $385,000. Though this project will impact traffic, the overall payoff will be worthwhile as we continue to improve the technological efficiency of the City.
Contact Richie Wilson, Par Electric, construction coordinator, at 760‐445‐6504 or by email at rwilson@proeservices.com for details concerning construction activity
Contact Southern California Edison at 1‐888‐759‐6056 or visit SCE.com/outage for questions concerning electrical outages.
