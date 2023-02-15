LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map for a subdivision of five acres into 18 single-family residential lots on the east side of 60th Street West, south of Avenue K-8.
The Commission also adopted a mitigated negative declaration for the proposed project. The lot sizes for the proposed project range from 7,374 square feet to 10,775 square feet. Streets within the subdivision would be public.
The applicant is Civil Design and Drafting Inc.
The commission voted 4-0 to approve the tentative tract map at Monday night’s meeting, with commissioners King L. Moore, II, Daniel Tufts and Leslie Underwood absent.
The proposed project joins other future housing projects on the west side that the Commission has approved in the last year.
In December, the commission approved a tentative tract map for a first-of-its-kind age-restricted gated residential development of 208 single-family residential lots on 40 acres at the southeast corner of 60th Street West and Avenue K-4.
Also in December, it recommended approval of an amendment to the Avanti North Specific Plan housing development that will modify the development standards and allow for an increase in residential lots. The City Council approved the amendment at its Jan. 24 meeting. The amendment will allow a maximum of 873 single-family residential lots in the area generally bound by avenues K and K-8 and 62nd and 70th streets west.
Last May, the commission approved a tentative tract map to subdivide 20 into 86 single-family lots at the northwest corner of 60th Street West and Avenue K-12.
I wonder how much this cost the Landowner ?? A lot of "Cert. of Comp." were issued decades ago.
