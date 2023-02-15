LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map for a subdivision of five acres into 18 single-family residential lots on the east side of 60th Street West, south of Avenue K-8.

The Commission also adopted a mitigated negative declaration for the proposed project. The lot sizes for the proposed project range from 7,374 square feet to 10,775 square feet. Streets within the subdivision would be public.

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

I wonder how much this cost the Landowner ?? A lot of "Cert. of Comp." were issued decades ago.

