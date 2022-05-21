LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit to allow for the construction and operation of a Quick Quack Car Wash at the northeast corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West.
The car wash will be part of a new food and convenience destination that will include a Sprouts Farmers Market, Dutch Bros, Ono Hawaiian BBQ and Taco Bell restaurants.
The city will also get its first Chick-fil-A restaurant on the corner.
The property was previously developed with a commercial center that included a Toys R Us retail store. The Toys R Us closed in June 2018; the city demolished the vacant building in November 2019.
The proposed car wash would consist of a 3,596-square-foot building with a car wash tunnel, office, employee lounge and restrooms. The north side of the building would have three car wash prep lanes that would feed into one lane through the car wash, traveling west to east. Beyond the exit from the car wash, a total of 16 vacuum stalls would be available for use on the south side of the building.
The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday, according to a presentation by Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain at the May 16 Planning Commission meeting.
The Quick Quack Car Wash will be on the northwest corner of the property along 15th Street West. A multi-tenant commercial building that does not have any tenants is east of the car wash.
Vance Shannon, who represented Quick Quack at the May 16 public hearing, in response to a question from Chairman James Vose, said they agreed to all of the conditions for approval.
Commissioner Rutger Parris asked whether the company is part of a franchise.
“We are not a franchise,” Shannon said. “We own all of our own stores; we operate all of our own stores.”
The company owns 162 stores throughout the western United States, including 90 in California. The car wash uses approximately 23 gallons to wash each car; the water is recycled and the rinse water purified through reverse osmosis.
The commission voted 4-0, with commissioner Daniel Tufts absent.
