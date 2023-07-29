Cannabis facility

Lancaster Planning Commission members (from left) Devin Birden, Daniel Tufts, Vice Chairperson Cassandra Harvey, Chairman James Vose and King Moore II attend the July 17 meeting.

 YouTube screenshot

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit to allow for the retail sale of cannabis products within an existing multi-tenant building in Primo Plaza.

Applicant Tradecraft Farms LLC proposes to operate an adults-only cannabis retail store within Unit 8, a 4,157-square-foot tenant space within the plaza at 42212 10th St. West, near Avenue L-12.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.