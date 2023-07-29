LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit to allow for the retail sale of cannabis products within an existing multi-tenant building in Primo Plaza.
Applicant Tradecraft Farms LLC proposes to operate an adults-only cannabis retail store within Unit 8, a 4,157-square-foot tenant space within the plaza at 42212 10th St. West, near Avenue L-12.
Only adult customers older than 21 years and qualified patients and primary caregivers older than 18 (with a valid physician’s recommendation for medical cannabis) would be allowed inside of the building, senior planner Cynthia Campaña said during a report at the July 17 Planning Commission meeting.
The proposed business would be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The store will have a secured lobby where customers would be greeted by a staff member at the reception desk to have their identification verified. The staff member will utilize an electronic identification card scanner to verify the individual’s age, confirm the validity of their government-issued identification, and check the customer in the company’s point-of-sale system. Once verified, they would be buzzed into the retail store area. There will be one security guard at all times. There will be interior and exterior cameras of the buildings.
“For odor filtration, the products are kept in a tightly sealed bag within the rooms with odor filtration,” Campaña said. “And the project is conditioned to have an odor filtration system, and if any odor is detected outside, the CUP will be up for revocation.”
Commission Chairman James Vose clarified that the City Council amended city law about four or five years ago to include retail cannabis sales and to limit the number of retail locations in the city.
“The applicant’s requirements, they have to meet a certain level prior to the commission ever seeing an application, is that correct?” Vose said.
Larissa De La Cruz, director of Community Development, agreed.
Vose asked for an review of what the qualifications are.
“It is an incredibly lengthy application process with information related to the business, the operations, a background of the partners and investors affiliated with the establishment as well as a very detailed security plan, community benefit and a variety of other things, ” De La Cruz said.
She added the applicant already operates a cannabis manufacturing facility in the city and has been a responsible applicant with no issues at the existing facility.
“Their request for an additional CUP is at a new location to further expand their operations,” she said. “They have been fully vetted.”
Commissioner Daniel Tufts asked if there was any way to detect the level of odor.
“Not necessarily,” De La Cruz said. “It really boils down to being a good neighbor.”
Vice Chair Cassandra Harvey agreed.
“Commissioner Tufts does raise a good point,” she said, asking is there was anything on the market that can measure the odor.
De La Cruz said they can research it.
“It’s generally complaint-driven,” Vose said, adding that the applicant intends to sell pre-packaged products.
The commission approved the conditional use permit on a 5-0 vote. Commissioner Steven Derryberry recused himself because he has financial interest in a nearby property. Commissioner Leslie Underwood was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.