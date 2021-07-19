LANCASTER — A man was struck and killed as he was crossing the road on Saturday night.
The unidentified Hispanic male was crossing in a southbound direction on Avenue J, while the vehicle that struck him was eastbound on Avenue J.
Traffic investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station, through their preliminary investigation, learned that the vehicle struck the man while he was crossing the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle and the driver then fled the scene.
The vehicle was later found in an area near the collision site, but the driver still has not been identified.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation. It is not clear if speed was a factor and it’s also not clear if drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the fatal incident.
Those with information are asked to call the Lancaster station traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
