PALMDALE — The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale administrative and business offices will be closed on Monday in observance of President’s Day.
All City of Lancaster offices will be closed for the holiday. Palmdale’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, or SAVES; the Palmdale Playhouse; Legacy Commons for Seniors; Chimbole Cultural Center; and Palmdale City Library also will be closed.
Lancaster offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday. In the meantime, city officials encourage the public to continue utilizing the services offered online at www.cityoflancasterca.org
Lancaster City Hall has been open and taking the appropriate safety precautions. Measures being taken to protect the health of the community include the mandatory use of masks, social distancing, modified access to the building, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.
City Hall’s regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. The City Maintenance Yard’s normal hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Palmdale’s administrative and business offices will reopen for appointments only at 7:30 am. Tuesday.
Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and in the best interests of the safety of the public and employees, City of Palmdale offices are open by appointment only until further notice. Call 661-267-5100 or email info@cityofpalmdale.org to make an appointment or to be directed to a department for assistance.
Palmdale residents can report emergencies after hours, weekends or on holidays by calling 661-267-5338 or download the Recycle Coach app through the Google Play or Apple App store. Issues may also be reported online at www.CityofPalmdale.org. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in City parks and landscaped areas.
Library materials may be ordered, and online services such as Homework Help, and eLibrary may be accessed 24 hours a day, every day at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
Parking and administrative citations may also be paid online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations. Business licenses may be paid online by visiting https://palmdale.hdlgov.com/
