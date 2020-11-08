The citizens of Lancaster and Palmdale signaled their desire for more local control and their faith in both cities’ leadership with approval of Measure LC and Measure AV, the three-quarter cent sales tax increases both cities put on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Both measures gained ground in the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s third post-election results update posted Friday afternoon. Each measure needed a majority of votes to pass.
Lancaster’s Measure LC collected 27,295 yes votes, or 53.93%, and 23.313 no votes, or 46.11%. Palmdale’s Measure AV collected 28,922 yes votes, or 59.45%, and 19,728 no votes, or 40.55%, according to Friday’s results.
Friday’s update included 183,414 vote-by-mail ballots processed since Election Night and consists of ballots received via the county’s official ballot drop boxes on Nov. 1, and ballots returned via US Postal Service or dropped off at a vote center on Nov. 2, according to the county. There are an estimated 610,800 outstanding ballots yet to be counted. The fourth update is scheduled for Monday.
Lancaster’s Measure LC will raise an estimated $12.8 million annually in local funds. Palmdale’s Measure AV would bring in about $12 million annually for the city. All of that money remains in the Antelope Valley, untouchable by the county or the state. The Lancaster and Palmdale city councils placed the measures on the Nov. 3 ballot after both cities’ revenue declined sharply due to economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local city taxes will remain in both cities to preserve essential safety services such as 911 emergency response, repairing streets/potholes, and maintaining veterans, senior, mental health and community programs. Both measures also require strict fiscal accountability including a citizens’ oversight committee, and public reporting.
Los Angeles County’s current sales tax rate is 9.5%. The sales tax rate in both cities will increase to 10.25%, the maximum allowable sales tax rate in the state. The higher tax rate will not start until April of next year.
“I think that the community gave us a mandate that they do trust us more than the county,” Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said Friday. “We made a lot of promises to them; now the work starts.”
While local control is important, having both measures pass means Lancaster and Palmdale can work together for the betterment of the Antelope Valley.
“This is our first step in breaking away from the county,” Crist said.
The Antelope Valley gets only 25 cents back on every dollar sent to the county. City leaders and advocates have for years said the Valley does not receive its fair share of funding for things such as transportation, welfare and homelessness.
“We’re being totally forgot about, and that’s from years and years of infighting between the cities,” Crist said. “That’s the first thing that has to stop.”
Measures LC and AV are considered so important to the future of both cities and the Antelope Valley that Lancaster and Palmdale worked together. The cities can now leverage that success.
“This shows them that we’re not going to sit back and let them do things to us anymore,” Crist said. “We’re in charge of our own destiny right now.”
“With the passage of measure AV, the community has given us the tools to keep pushing forward,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a text message Friday. “But it’s also an expression of trust, a trust I’ll never betray. It’s time to get back to work at making Palmdale an even greater place to call home.”
Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy was excited about Measure AV’s success.
“I am glad that people voted to invest in ourselves,” Murphy said.
Murphy added the success of Measure AV and Measure LC could be transformational for the Antelope Valley.
“That’s $25 to $35 million every year moving forward that we could invest in innovative programming supporting our community, supporting our nonprofits, our veterans, our youth sports teams that help build character,” Murphy said.
Murphy pledged as long as he is with the city they will spend the local money as they advertised they would spend it.
“I think that’s the only way you build credibility with the public,” Murphy said. “They trusted us and they voted. Now it’s up to us to continue to improve our relations with the community and invest in groups and organizations and programs that help us build the quality of life together.”
