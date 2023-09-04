LANCASTER — An approximately half-acre parcel of surplus land owned by the City of Lancaster will be sold for $77,000 to a business owner who intends to construct a small industrial building on the site for business expansion.
Buyer Ara Mardirossian operates an existing business adjacent to the subject parcel. Mardirossian made an offer based on a broker’s opinion of value of the single parcel, according to a staff report.
“The city’s industrial market continues to flourish, with multiple projects representing more than 6 million square feet in various stages of the development review process,” the report said.
The 0.56-acre parcel (APN 3126-018-902) was designated for resale in the Lancaster Successor Agency’s Property Management Plan, which was approved by the state of California Department of Finance in 2013. In September 2020, the City Council declared the parcel as surplus.
The California Department of Housing and Community Development approved the disposition of the parcel in a letter dated Oct. 7, 2022, the report said.
The City Council approved the purchase and sale agreement at the Aug. 22 meeting. The item will next proceed to the Los Angeles County Fifth District Consolidated Oversight Board for final approval of the disposition.
“All funds received through this transaction will be paid to the Oversight Board in compliance with the DOF’s approved Recognized Obligation Payment Schedule,” the report said.
