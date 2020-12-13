LANCASTER — The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an $850,000 restaurant rescue package to provide assistance to small locally owned restaurants, wineries, and breweries following the Los Angeles County Public Health Department’s order prohibiting outdoor dining after spiking COVID-19 cases in the county.
“This is a very difficult program to administer,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “I mean, it’s extraordinary to me that it was even conceive, the idea. I’m proud to be part of the group.”
Parris praised Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Ken Mann for coming up with the idea.
“We are going to do the best we can to make this an equitable distribution,” Parris said. “But at the same time we recognize that not everybody’s gonna get a card.”
Parris added they are most interested in helping people who are risking their life every single day – first responders, health care workers and grocery workers.
“I think this is a great thing,” Parris said. “I think it’s Christmas time; we’re able to give people a gift over the holidays.”
Crist said the Los Angeles County Sanitation District No. 14 is also looking into whether restaurants can get some type of rebate.
The package includes $700,000 on restaurant rescue programs, including $500,000 toward the Takeout ‘n’ Chill gift card program, which encourages people to take out food from local eateries. The gift cards will be handed out at various socially distanced city events such as food distribution and drive-thru events.
“This will help people not only who may be suffering themselves from the pandemic and getting $20 in their pocket,” Chenin Dow, senior manager Real Estate and Economic Development, said during a presentation at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “But it will also ensure that that money goes straight back into investment in our local businesses.”
Participating businesses will receive grants ranging from $500 to $1,500 to help pay for ingredients and staffing in order to accept the gift cards. They will also receive rebates on their Lancaster Choice Energy charges for the months of December and January, the same period the gift cards will be valid.
The city will also fund membership fees for qualifying restaurants for the California Restaurant Association, which is leading the court battle to ensure that restaurants can remain open to the maximum extent possible while still ensuring public safety.
Destination Lancaster also contributed $50,000 in addition to the city’s $500,000 in gift cards to be distributed to member hotels. Those cards can then be distributed to employees and guests.
Lancaster will also assist with marketing, promotions, and prizes for AV Restaurant Week, to be put on by an emerging local restaurant association. In addition, the city will connect business owners with legal assistance in terms of leases should property owners be in violation of the eviction moratorium.
Eligible businesses must be an independently, locally owned small restaurant, winery or brewery within the Lancaster city limits. They must have been in business prior to the initial safer-at-home order on March 17, and had annual gross revenues that do not exceed $3.5 million.
Fast-food restaurants and food trucks are not eligible.
