LANCASTER — The City Council approved a $180,000 professional services agreement with Monrovia-based Lab Launch for the project management related to the creation and operation of a biotech incubator.
A biotech incubator serves as a home to help start-up companies and entrepreneurs by providing the resources needed, such as a high-quality, well-equipped research lab.
A staff report by Jeff Hogan, senior director for Development Services, and Sydney Yeseta, assistant manager for Real Estate & Economic Development, called biotechnology the way of the future.
“As we have seen from the COVID-19 response, biotech is a growing industry, with an increased number of firms starting up or beginning to expand,” the report said.
According to the report, the creation of a biotech incubator within the City of Lancaster is the first step to fostering a biotech industry cluster that could lead to additional firms locating in the city.
A biotech incubator is needed with the Lancaster Health District vision and Antelope Valley Hospital moving to upgrade its facilities.
“We believe that by investing in an incubator, start-up companies, scientists, and entrepreneurs looking to develop their ideas will be able to grow and expand with access to affordable and high-quality facilities, equipment and a like-minded business community,” the report said.
The City Council voted 4-0 with no discussion to approve the agreement as part of the consent calendar at Tuesday night’s meeting. Mayor R. Rex Parris was absent.
