LANCASTER — The City Council has granted an appeal on the Planning Commission’s denial of a conditional use permit for construction of a proposed 7-Eleven mini-mart and gas station on the northeast corner of Avenue J and 20th Street West.
The Planning Commission denied the conditional use permit for the project on Sept. 21. Commissioners raised concerns about the over-concentration of alcoholic beverage establishments as well as the impact to existing gas stations in the area.
Applicant Adan Madrid of ASI Development filed an appeal on Oct. 1. The City Council heard the appeal on Dec. 8.
The project site currently has a vacant 9,044 square-foot commercial building constructed in 1979 that no longer meets the city’s design standards and requirements. The proposed project would replace the existing building with a 2,458 square-foot mini-mart and fueling canopy with six fuel dispensers. There will also be 4,049 square feet of landscaping, including trees and shrubs, and all new parking. The project will feature Spanish-style architecture and 360-degree architecture.
“The applicant is also aware of the City’s vision plan to plan for hydrogen and they have agreed to identify a possible future location,” Larissa De La Crus, senior manager Community Development, said during a presentation at the meeting. “And they are also amendable to having these discussions related to this item with staff in the future.”
The proposed project would be about 500 feet directly east of a Circle K/Mobil station on the northwest corner of Avenue J and 20th Street West. An existing alcohol license for Walgreens at the southeast corner of Avenue J and 20th Street West is not in use after the drug store closed earlier this year.
“This project will not create a detrimental over-concentration of off-sale establishments and like uses in the area,” Madrid said. “Rather, it will give residents and commuters an alternative location to purchase fuel, convenience products, and beer and wine.”
Madrid added the sale of beer and wine is essential to the viability of the store. In addition, they agreed to several conditions for approval to mitigate any concerns with the off-sale of beer and wine.
The 7-Eleven will be corporate owned to ensure there are no issues, Madrid said.
“Mr. Madrid, that doesn’t help your cause; we would prefer to have locally owned businesses,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said.
Parris added he liked the project including the design changes.
“I thought that was exactly what we’re looking for with these types of facilities,” Parris said. “You minimized your signage; you minimized your lighting. But at the same time you kept enough there so people known when they drive by that you’re there. I think you cooperated with the staff extremely well. … If anybody deserves a waiver, I think this is an example of what we’re looking for in order to achieve a waiver.”
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist motioned to approve the appeal. He said the Planning Commission did a wonderful job reviewing the project, and that his motion was not meant to demean them in any way.
Parris added the Planning Commission is doing a superb job in following our direction as far as the policies set by the Council. However, he may they have to modify those policies.
A member of the public spoke out against the proposed project via telephone, saying the city does not need more businesses that sell alcohol.
Resident David Abber also spoke out against the project.
“There’s no need to add more alcohol sale places,” Abber said, adding there a church down the street from the proposed project outside of distance guidelines.
The City Council granted the appeal on a 4-0-1 vote. Councilman Raj Malhi abstained due to the proximity of his restaurant from the project site.
