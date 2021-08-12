LANCASTER — The City is offering $100 to Lancaster residents who receive their COVID-19 vaccine during August, which is National Immunization Awareness Month.
The money will come after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which require two doses 21 and 28 days apart, respectively. As long as an individual receives the first dose in August they will be eligible for the payment after receiving the second dose in September.
The City Council voted 4-1 with Vice Mayor Marvin Crist dissenting to ratify the vaccine incentive program.
“I believe we should get vaccinated,” Crist said. “I don’t think we should pay them to get vaccinated.”
Mayor R. Rex Parris said the incentive ought to encourage youths ages 12 to 20 to get vaccinated.
“If you’re living on planet Earth, there’s a very good chance you’re either going to get vaccinated or you’re going to get the disease,” Deputy Mayor Dr. Larry Stock said during an update at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “Those are your two real choices.”
Approximately 53% of individuals age 16 and older in Lancaster have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82% of individuals age 65 and older have received at least one dose.
Deputy Mayor Dr. Jonathan Truong, as part of his regular COVID-19 data update for the City Council, cautioned that vaccination rates among individuals ages between 12 and 17 are barely 30%.
“We have a volubility here, this group, and what we’ve seen so far from (the Delta variant), we’re worried,” Truong said.
Mayor R. Rex Parris noted three times the number of Latinos are dying compared to White people, which he deemed a failure on the City’s part.
“The kids not getting this vaccine aren’t making that choice,” Parris said. “We’re failing to get that message out somehow. I don’t that think we can force it any more than we’ve forced it.”
Parris also asked about hospital admissions. Truong said AV Hospital CEO Ed Mirzabegian directed them not to talk about numbers.
Palmdale Regional Medical Center has close to 40 COVID-19 admissions daily, with six patients in the intensive care unit.
In regard to hospital visits or admissions, Stock said the city is about a third of where it was during the height of the pandemic.
“We’re seeing a lot more people coming in that are not getting admitted,” Stock said.
Deputy Mayor Maria Altamirano, a registered nurse, said they are seeing more children come to the hospital.
“The numbers are growing and they are a younger population,” Altamirano said.
Altamirano said every COVID-19 patient she talks to who has not been vaccinated regrets not getting vaccinated.
“It had nothing to do with politics, it had nothing to do with accessibility, it’s just hesitation,” Altamirano said.
City Manger Jason Caudle said based on publicly available information AV Hospital has about 35 COVID-19 patients including two on ventilators.
The percentage of people hospitalized with COVID-19 who are unvaccinated has dropped to about 85% or 87%. Those who are vaccinated and hospitalized generally have other underlying conditions.
Both area hospitals — Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center — have instituted new requirements for visitors, in compliance with the most recent order from the California Department of Public Health.
Visitors to either medical facility are now required to provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, taken within the last 72 hours.
These new requirements went into effect Wednesday.
Previously existing visitor requirements at both sites include temperature checks prior to entry and wearing masks at all times.
Councilman Darrell Dorris asked why cases of the Delta variant are on the rise if half the population has been vaccinated and the other half has already had COVID-19.
“Apparently the natural infection does not provide you with the immunity as well as the synthetic,” Truong said.
He recommended that anyone who has recovered from a COVID-19 infection to wait three months to get vaccinated because the vaccine offers better protection.
“The natural infection people believe lasts about six months, so you may start have waning immunity after that,” Stock said. “Now you may get waning immunity at some point from the vaccine as well and need a booster. That’s being looked at closely.”
“So unless you had the infection three months ago or six months ago, you don’t have the same protection and Delta just appeared recently,” Truong said.
Wow they sure are pushing the vaccine. I don't go to meat grinder cities (Dem controlled of course) and start dictating what I want done....I figure you reap what you sow....is they want to kill each other in the Dem controlled cities... so be it. Why the power trip..? Does Political scum get a percentage of the profits from the vaccine...Seems like it. The left wing scum love to use idiots as tools to do their bidding. Don't forget to kneel....tool.
