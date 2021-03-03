LANCASTER — A Lancaster man is dead after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck Monday night.
The fatally injured man was identified by the CHP as Eric Buchanan Sr., 55, of Lancaster. He was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and traveling southbound on Sierra Highway, south of Avenue D at approximately 9:36 p.m. A 2015 Freightliner tractor trailer, driven by Juan Bojorquez Gomez, 57, of Mexicali, was traveling northbound on Sierra Highway, south of Avenue D, at a speed of more than 30 mph.
For unknown reasons, Buchanan allowed the car to veer to the right, onto the dirt shoulder. He then veered to the left, crossing the southbound lane of Sierra Highway, into the northbound lane, directly in the path of Bojorquez Gomez’s truck. He was unable to avoid the oncoming car and hit the left side of it.
The force of the impact resulted in fatal injuries for Buchanan. According to investigating California Highway Patrol Officer D. Oblonsky’s report, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Oblonsky, ID 21642, at 661-948-8541.
