LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster woman and her boyfriend who were convicted of torturing and murdering the woman’s 10-year-old son were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Heather Maxine Barron, 33, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 37, were convicted in a non-jury trial March 7 of first-degree murder and torture for the June 21, 2018, death of Anthony Avalos. Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta, who found the couple guilty, handed down the life-without-parole sentences for the pair Tuesday morning after hearing emotional statements from the boy’s relatives and friends — many of whom referred to the defendants as “monsters.”

