LANCASTER ­— The Lancaster City Council will hold a public hearing, today, to consider adopting a resolution to approve the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Impact Fee Mitigation program and introduce an ordinance to amend the city code related to the proposed program.

The proposed mitigation fee is $150 per vehicle miles traveled. The fee will generate revenue to be used toward constructing projects to reduce vehicle miles traveled and implementing transportation demand management strategies, according to a staff report.

