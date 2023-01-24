LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hold a public hearing, today, to consider adopting a resolution to approve the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Impact Fee Mitigation program and introduce an ordinance to amend the city code related to the proposed program.
The proposed mitigation fee is $150 per vehicle miles traveled. The fee will generate revenue to be used toward constructing projects to reduce vehicle miles traveled and implementing transportation demand management strategies, according to a staff report.
The proposal is related to Senate Bill 743, which was signed into law, in September 2013, and changed the way transportation impacts are analyzed under the California Environmental Quality Act. The City Council previously adopted vehicle miles traveled guidelines, in June 2020. The Lancaster Planning Commission, at the Jan. 9 meeting, recommended approval of the proposed program and ordinance.
“The required implementation of SB 743 has created challenges for many development projects in Lancaster as feasible and/or sufficient mitigation is not always available to offset the impacts of individual projects,” the report said.
The proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Fee Mitigation program will allow developers of new residential and non-residential developments to mitigate their “fair share” payment to cover the cost of the city’s VMT-reducing projects and transportation management strategies. The fee would apply to those projects subject to a VMT analysis under the California Environmental Quality Act and that are shown to generate vehicle miles traveled above the city’s established threshold of significance, according to the report.
The goal of the proposed program is to streamline compliance with Senate Bill 743 for development projects while funding future VMT improvement projects to reduce Lancaster’s vehicle miles traveled citywide, thus reducing the California Environmental Quality Act timeline.
During Hard Times (they will get worse, on Jan 31st)... let's become even Bigger Parasites. That is why Cali and N.Y. lost a congressman...and instead of pulling their heads out...They elevate the Uber Parasite (level 2).... ""the report said"" (not a person?). That's because no POS wants to put his name on this B.S....Don't forget to Kneel.
