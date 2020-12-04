LANCASTER — A holiday craft fair will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 44702 Cedar Ave.
Holiday decorations, jewelery, essential oils, home decor and customized items will be available in time for the holiday gift-giving season.
Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing will be required. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the hall.
Vendors are still being accepted; spots are $20, with setup from 10 a.m. to noon that day at the lodge. Proceeds will benefit the Masonic Lodge outreach programs.
For details, call or text 661-992-0520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.