LANCASTER — A man was killed early Friday morning when he was struck along Avenue I.
The unidentified male pedestrian was reportedly walking west along Avenue I, west of 50th Street West, at 1:05 a.m. He was in the eastbound travel lane. At the same time, a male adult driving a Toyota Tundra pickup was also eastbound on Avenue I. The truck struck the pedestrian.
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the incident and provided aid to the pedestrian who was critically injured. He was taken to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where he later died.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. Speed does not appear to be a factor, but it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
