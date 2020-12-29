LANCASTER (CNS) — A man was found stabbed to death in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said today.
The discovery was made at 11:22 p.m., Sunday at the intersection of 13th Street West and Avenue H-14, said Deputy Wally Bracks of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Bracks said.
Homicide detectives were called to conduct a crime scene investigation, she said. No further information was available.
