MANHATTAN BEACH — Seven people, including one from Lancaster, have been arrested in connection with the smash-and-grab robbery of a jewelry store in Manhattan Beach, police said Thursday.
The crime occurred about 6 p.m., Wednesday at Pasha Fine Jewelry, 217 Manhattan Beach Blvd., according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.
“Multiple suspects entered the jewelry store, used hammers to break display cases, and fled the store with miscellaneous merchandise,” police said in a statement. “The suspects entered awaiting vehicles and fled the scene southbound in an alley. Multiple suspects were armed with what appeared to be handguns. No shots were fired.”
About 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, Manhattan Beach officers tried to stop a vehicle believed connected with the crime, police said.
“The driver failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated,” police said. “The pursuit ended in the city of Los Angeles, and five adult suspects were arrested. Jewelry from the robbery was located within the vehicle.”
In a separate traffic stop shortly afterward, two 17-year-old suspects were taken into custody, police said.
“Jewelry and other items taken in the crime were located in this vehicle as well,” police said.
Arrested were: Twuan Walker, 18, of Lancaster; Alan Daniels, 24, of Los Angeles; Eworth Sutherland, 23, of Los Angeles; Johndean Blocker, 22, of Los Angeles; Jamil Edwards, 23, of Los Angeles; and a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year- old girl, both of Los Angeles.
The suspects were facing various possible charges, police said.
Early Thursday morning, Manhattan Beach police SWAT officers, assisted by personnel from the Gardena and Los Angeles police departments, served a search warrant in Los Angeles in the investigation, which is continuing.
