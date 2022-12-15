LANCASTER — The man fatally shot, early Tuesday morning, in Lancaster, has been identified as Jesus Vega, 32, of Lancaster, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner officials reported.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives are investing the shooting death, reported, shortly before 4 a.m., in the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12.
According to the Medical Examiner’s report, Vega died in the yard of a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information was available, Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously, may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
