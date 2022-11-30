LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster man was fatally shot at a residence in the Winnetka area and police are looking for the suspect.
Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 3 p.m., Sunday, in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
“Preliminary investigation revealed, a male entered the location and confronted Abdullah in the upstairs bedroom,” police said in a statement. “Several shots were heard and the male fled the location in a red or maroon sedan.”
No description of the suspect was available.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 818- 374-9550 or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.