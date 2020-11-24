LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Lancaster man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend on the Harbor Freeway off-ramp.
Dasean Hicksonbottom, 30, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 11:25 p.m., Saturday on the Adams Boulevard off-ramp from the northbound freeway, according to the coroner’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department.
The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.