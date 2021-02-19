LANCASTER — A 34-year-old Lancaster man was killed Wednesday when he turned into the path of a big rig.
The unidentified man was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage, westbound on Avenue J, west of 170th Street East, around 9:35 a.m. At the same time, Gregory Braggs, 49, of Bakersfield, was traveling eastbound on Avenue J at approximately 35 mph in a 2020 Freightliner truck.
For unknown reasons, the Mitsubishi driver turned left and into the eastbound lane, in front of the big rig. Braggs was unable to avoid hitting the car and collided with it, head-on. As a result of the force of the collision, the Mitsubishi driver sustained fatal injuries. His next of kin was notified.
According to a California Highway Patrol report, drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer T. Shields, ID 17305, at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.
