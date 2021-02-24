TEHACHAPI — A Lancaster man died after his vehicle hit a tree.
Franklin Lee Jones, 31, was driving at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 18, on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, north of Backus Road, when he lost control and collided with a tree. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been notified.
