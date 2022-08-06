LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster man has been charged with an attack on a woman who was allegedly knocked unconscious and kicked in the head in a Hollywood parking garage, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced, Friday.
Dammion Adkins, 33, is charged with one felony count each of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The crime occurred about 2:15 a.m., Friday, police said.
“Officers’ investigation revealed that a female victim was knocked unconscious, then kicked in the head by the suspect,” police said in a statement. “The incident was captured on cell phone video and received significant news and social media attention.”
In a statement announcing the charges, District Attorney George Gascón said, “Fortunately, this incident was caught on video, providing crucial evidence that led to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.”
