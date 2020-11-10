LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster could establish a temporary limit on the charges imposed by food delivery services on retail food establishments including restaurants, bakeries, delicatessens and coffee shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed ordinance would place reasonable limits on the fees and charges imposed by third-party delivery services including any website, mobile application or other Internet or carry-out service, on Lancaster residents.
The proposed ordinance seeks to protect retail food establishments, customers and delivery service drivers.
Los Angeles County remains in the state’s COVID-19 purple tier — the most restrictive of the four tiers — as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county has increased in recent months.
The virus continues to pose a threat to the health and safety of Lancaster residents as the national and local public health emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic remains in effect after nine months.
As city residents continue to engage in social distancing, many are ordering food for delivery from local restaurants. City staff has received numerous reports of delivery services up-charging customers due to COVID-19 and the increased demand for food delivery, according to a staff report.
The proposed ordinance would prohibit a third-party food delivery service from charging a retail food establishment a delivery fee that exceeds 15% of the purchase price for each online order.
The ordinance would also prohibit third-party delivery services from charging a retail food establishment any combination of further fees — not including delivery fees — for the use of the delivery service that is greater than 5% of the purchase price of each online order.
The proposed ordinance would also prohibit a third-party delivery service from charging a customer any purchase price for a food or beverage that is higher than the price set by the retail food establishment.
In addition, the proposed ordinance would prohibit a third-party food delivery service from reducing the compensation rates paid to the delivery service driver or retaining any portion of an amount designated by a customer, as a tip or gratuity to the delivery service driver.
The City Council will consider the proposed urgency ordinance at tonight’s meeting. Since the ordinance is declared an emergency measure, it would be effective immediately after adoption by a four-fifths vote of the City Council.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Due to ongoing restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be conducted telephonically and video streamed live on Channel 28 and the city’s website.
To watch the meeting visit https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/connect/public-meetings
To listen to the meeting and/or to make public comments on agendized items call 1-877-853-5257. Use Meeting ID: 947 4555 1454# and password: 891780#.
