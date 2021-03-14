LANCASTER — Mayor R. Rex Parris will announce the launch of Hope of the Antelope Valley on March 19.
Parris will also introduce the organization’s first leader, Lancaster resident Billy Nettles, as the area director for the Antelope Valley, who will head the new initiative to end homelessness in the area.
Ken Craft, founder and chief executive officer of Hope of the Valley, said Nettles has such a heart and a passion for what the organization does, which was a critical component for them to make the leap to the Antelope Valley.
“Homelessness destroys lives, families and communities, but ending homelessness starts with a leader,” he said. “Hope of the Valley found its leader for the Antelope Valley in Billy Nettles. I am excited to join Mayor Rex in announcing his installment and look forward to making homelessness history.”
Nettles said it is his desire to the mission of engagement, outreach, and provide transitional shelter until we are able to get people in housing with a whole new mindset.
“We believe that it’s not enough to just give people a place to live,” he said. “We have to help them learn how to live as if they could never be back to where they are.”
Nettles will assume his role on April 1, the day after he is set to retire from Los Angeles County, where he served as a field director for the probation department.
The official announcement of Nettles’ new role will be made at the new Hope of the Valley Thrift Store at 1226 Commerce Center Drive in Lancaster at noon on March 19.
The announcement will also kick off Hope of the Valley’s Ulta-Marathon event.
Craft and Chief Financial Officer Rowan Vansleve will run over the span of nine days to raise $200,000 in their efforts against homelessness.
The two will start their run from the Lancaster store and weave their way to the organization’s 19 site locations through the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys and ending in Simi Valley on March 27.
Hope of the Valley already operates a safe parking program in Palmdale and two thrift stores in the Antelope Valley, with new programs to be announced this year.
“Hope of the Antelope Valley’s vision is to build capacity to provide hope, hot meals, housing, health services and healing to the residents of the Antelope Valley,” Atherine Blanco, advisory Board Member for Hope of the Valley, said.
