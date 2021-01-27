LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff Station launched a new Zone Team on Monday to assist with quality of life issues throughout Lancaster.
Each deputy is assigned to one of three zones in the city. Zone 1 is all Lancaster city areas north of Avenue J, Zone 2 is all Lancaster city areas south of Avenue J and Zone 3 is all unincorporated areas including Quartz Hill, Lake Los Angeles and Antelope Acres.
The Zone Deputies will handle quality of life issues. Although most of these issues will be non-criminal, some of them may be criminal in nature, according to a release from the station.
Examples of issues the zone team deputies will handle will include situations such as nuisance neighbors, ongoing issues for businesses with panhandlers, noise complaints for residents, squatting and narcotic activity. The zone deputies will analyze and assess each complaint. The team will then funnel the complaints to the appropriate agencies and resources including patrol deputies, the Lancaster Community Appreciation Program Team, or LANCAP, Los Angeles County Code Enforcement and the City of Lancaster. Residents are also welcome to inform their zone deputy of concerns and priorities in their community, the release said.
Residents will be able to contact their respective zone deputy via email and via phone.
Zone 1: Deputy T. Harris may be reached via email at LancasterZone1@lasd.org
Zone 2: Deputy T. Shelton may be reached via email at LancasterZone2@lasd.org
Zone 3: Deputy C. Norris may be reached via email at LancasterZone3@lasd.org
All three deputies may be reached via phone at 661-940-3847.
While these emails and phone messages will be monitored continuously, the zone deputies will handle ongoing, non-emergent, quality of life issues. Residents should still contact Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466 for reports and criminal activity and dial 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.
The Lancaster Station’s Zone Team is not a replacement or substitute for the City of Lancaster’s proposed hybrid policing model. The proposed model would create districts in the city, with a single officer assigned to a particular area as the go-to person. The officer would have the responsibility of working with the community to address their concerns including quality of life issues. Lancaster delayed implementation of the proposed hybrid policing model last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the city’s current contract with the Sheriff’s Department, city officials work with the Lancaster Station to deploy their officers appropriately. The Zone Team is part of the city’s existing sheriff’s contract.
“They regularly keep us posted on changes in deployment,” City of Lancaster Spokesperson Jennifer Seguin wrote in an email.
Lancaster Sheriff Station Public Information Officer Deputy Yeni Deciga wrote in an email, that the station has been talking about the zone deputies for some time.
“This year we really want to build on our strategic approach to addressing crime, particularly using the Community Oriented Policing and Problem Oriented Policing philosophies,” she wrote. “We have been providing COP/POP training to all our sworn personnel and we’re developing a recurrent training course for our supervisors to reinforce the principles. We also are always looking for ways to increase community engagement and get input as to community priorities from law enforcement, and this is just one more avenue for people to contact us and help us build on those ideas.”
The program is something new that the station is trying with the three deputies working it as a collateral duty.
“This is just one more avenue to build on those ideas,” Capt. Todd Weber said in statement.
