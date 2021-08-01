LANCASTER — The City will receive a total of approximately $36.34 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to be distributed in two payments, one this fiscal year and the second in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The City Council unanimously acknowledged and accepted receipt of the first payment of recovery funds for approximately $18.17 million at Tuesday’s meeting.
The first payment has been received and required a budget amendment to acknowledge its receipt. It will be used to cover eligible expenditures fully obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and offset ongoing revenue losses due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
In a staff report Finance Director George Harris recommended the first payment be used to offset revenue losses as well as reimburse the General Fund for COVID-19 response expenditures to date.
“This will allow the City to alleviate losses associated with the pandemic and allow the Mayor and Council to reallocate the reimbursed General Funds toward alternative priorities,” Harris wrote.
There are no immediate planned expenditures at this time. Staff will prioritize use of the funds in various meetings with the City Council in the future, according to the report.
