LANCASTER — The city announced a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site provider to better accommodate the severely increased demand for COVID-19 tests in the community.
The drive-thru testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday, starting today, at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, 45116 Valley Central Way.
It is free for everyone and provides results via email within 24 to 36 hours.
“Having free accessible COVID-19 testing for Lancaster and our surrounding communities is essential during the current surge,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “We are now able to accommodate a much higher volume of tests with our extended drive-thru testing facility at the Lancaster Municipal Stadium.”
Lancaster’s testing site has recently been overwhelmed by appointments and walk-ins. Despite the many tests performed daily, there was an ever-increasing demand causing shortages with the city’s former COVID-19 test provider.
The mayor and City Council recognized the desperate need for additional testing resources, and Inspired Diagnostics was contacted to support the community’s testing efforts, the city said.
Due to the new resources provided by Inspired Diagnostics, the new testing site is a drive-thru site only — no appointments are needed. The waiting time for a drive-thru appointment is 15 minutes.
Advance registration is encouraged to all who visit the testing site. By registering in advance, at inspirediagnostics.com/lancaster, individuals will be given a QR code to skip the registration line. The wait time is estimated to be five minutes for those who register in advance. Once a person has registered, the registration QR code will be valid for all future drive-thru COVID-19 tests at the Lancaster Municipal Stadium test site.
With this change in provider and process, residents who previously had a scheduled appointment may keep their time slot, but must complete the new registration form, the city said. All those who had a scheduled time slot with the city’s previous provider were notified before these changes went into effect last week.
For details, visit the city’s Web site at www.cityoflancasterca.org/testing. Lancaster continues to encourage all residents to stay safe by exercising good hygiene, getting tested when you feel sick, and getting vaccinated. These steps will help to ensure that the local community stays safe during this latest surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.
