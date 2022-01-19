LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend an estimated $300,000 per fiscal year, over the next three years, for consulting related to building and safety plan review and inspection services.
The City Council approved a Professional Services Agreement with consulting firms Interwest Consulting Group and Bureau Veritas North America, at the Jan. 11 meeting, on a 4-0 vote with Councilman Ken Mann absent.
Lancaster has used the consulting firms since 2018 to serve as a “force multiplier,” to allow city staff to conduct and oversee a significantly greater volume of plan reviews in a much shorter period of time than could be accomplished with limited city staff alone, according to a staff report.
“Inspection services are an extension of our field staff, allowing for a greater number of inspections to be conducted on a daily basis,” the report said.
Lancaster will need to contract out a variety of building and safety services to ensure expert and timely customer service, as the real estate market continues to strengthen and local development continues its rapid growth, the report said.
With the initial contract term now complete, city staff proposed new contracts with an initial three-year term as well as two optional one-year extensions, for a total of up to five years. Services will be billed on an as-needed basis. Annual costs are not expected to exceed $300,000, the report said.
Bureau Veritas bills itself as the largest plan review firm in the United States. It can provide Lancaster plan review services such as architectural, fire and life safety plans examination, structural plans examination, accessibility requirements and fire plan review.
Interwest Consulting Group’s services include verifying that design documents meet California adopted building codes and standards.
