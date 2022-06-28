LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster’s proposed $262.7 million Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget, including a $44.4 million Capital Improvement Program, will go before the City Council for approval, tonight.
The proposed budget addresses community needs while maintaining healthy reserves that will enable the city to continue providing the community with high-quality services, programs and special events that enhance the quality of life for all residents, according to a staff report by City Manager Jason Caudle and George Harris, director of finance.
The proposed $262.7 million budget includes $50.1 million for personnel and $168.2 for operations and maintenance. The city has reserves totaling an estimated 40%, thanks to the City Council’s desire to maintain a prudent level of financial resources to guard against unexpected, temporary revenue shortfalls or unanticipated expenditures, the report said.
Thanks to Measure LC, the three-quarter cent transaction and use tax increase approved by local voters, in November 2020, Lancaster has an estimated $21.5 million in General Fund revenue for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
The Measure LC Citizens Oversight Committee, on June 22, approved approximately $28.1 million on expenditures, including $10.5 million in ongoing funding and $17.59 million in one-time funding.
The largest expense, $5 million, is to acquire property and make tenant improvements for a proposed wellness center/drug rehabilitation center for at-risk individuals in collaboration with partners.
The Measure LC Committee also approved about $4.23 million for public safety and $2.5 million for the design phase and environmental clearance of the proposed 100,000- to 160,000-square-foot event center, that would be designed and constructed to host large-scale events such as sporting events, concerts/performances, rodeos, circuses and graduations. The proposed facility would also double as a regional evacuation center.
The proposed budget includes about $1 million to install perimeter security fencing and gates around City Hall and replace the fencing, repave the parking lot and install lights and cameras at the annex parking lot on West Kildare Street.
The proposed budget also includes $100,000 in Fiscal Year 2022-23 for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance repairs throughout the city, as a result of a compliance study, and $500,000 for each year through Fiscal Year 2026-27.
