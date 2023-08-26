LANCASTER — With drones and Dodge Durangos, the City of Lancaster is putting together all of the pieces for its new police force.
The Lancaster Police Department will work in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, which is understaffed, is the busiest station in the county. In 2018, the Lancaster City Council started looking at a hybrid law enforcement model to help support the sheriff’s station.
The city police force, which is expected to start early next year, will focus on three areas, including strong community engagement and developing a high level of partnerships.
“We want to make sure that we are partnering and closely working with all the other service entities,” Public Safety Director Rod Armalin said, “and that is continuously with them, not just calling and saying, ‘We need you here.’ ”
The other part is taking a holistic approach.
“We’re looking to solve longterm problems, some of the habitual things that have gone on that we’ll have the time to deal with,” Armalin said.
A US Air Force veteran, Armalin served 32 years with the LA County Sheriff’s Department before retiring from the department with the rank of captain. He then served two years as chief of police for the City of Sierra Madre before he came to Lancaster last year to build up the city’s Public Safety Department.
Armalin will serve as Lancaster’s chief of police. He will be sworn in early next year, after which he will swear in the police officers for the new department.
“We want the community to be a part of this police department and to help guide us,” he said.
He added the community will be included in some way in the hiring of the police officers. The police officers will have new Dodge Durango law enforcement vehicles to drive.
The City Council, at the Aug. 8 meeting, approved the purchase of six 2023 Dodge Durango law enforcement vehicles for an amount not to exceed $474,030.
Lancaster will also have its own social services coordinators to cover mental health, homelessness, children and family services and faith-based organizations.
“As we become aware of needs in those areas, we want to see how, from a city perspective, we can address them,” he said.
The Lancaster Police Department will be a full-fledged, Peace Officer Standards and Training-certified agency with the ability to do everything that deputies can do. People will still dial 911 when they need help in an emergency. They will also call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station main line when they need something that does rise to the level of a 911 call.
“The sheriff’s department, in working with us, will obviously let us know if there are issues that they believe we can take on and deal with long-term,” Armalin said. “And we’ll work side by side with them.”
The city has already started working toward improving public safety.
Roshelle Early, a public safety coordinator/community engagement specialist with the Public Safety Department, and her partner did a business survey along Sierra Highway, including the motels.
“We got pretty good participation even from individuals living in the motels there,” she said. “We’ve received those survey results and we’re kind of monitoring what are the top five biggest issues that they’re dealing with and coming up with ways that we can address those.”
She and her partner work on Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, also known as CPTED. Through that, they can go into residences and businesses based on whether the property owner wants internal or external assessments and provide recommendations to deter crime.
“It can be as small as adding a light here or taking away a light or maybe fixing a light fixture because you’re getting too ‘above light’ that you can’t really see the suspect if someone’s on your property,” she said.
Early also works with homeowners helping to develop Neighborhood Watch groups. She has about 26 Neighborhood Watch groups throughout the city, ranging from the west to east side of the city and in-between. Early and a sheriff’s deputy will visit a neighborhood to host a meeting in the home of someone interested in starting a Neighborhood Watch group. The meetings typically last about one hour.
“During this meeting, we like to hear from the community, see what they’re experiencing,” she said. “What better way to know what’s going on than from the people that are experiencing it themselves?”
Early can provide tips from the city’s side and the deputy can offer tips, too. She also informs the neighborhood groups about the services the city offers such as graffiti removal.
“We talk about (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design) and if they would like to have a residential review we can do that for them as well,” she said.
Early conducts about three to four meetings a month. If someone expresses interest in being a Neighborhood Watch block captain, they must submit an application and pass a background check. The meetings are typically held at the home of a Neighborhood Watch block captain.
The city police officers will each be assigned a district that will be their responsibility.
“We want them to be known in that community,” Armalin said. “We want them to build relationships; we want to get back to where it’s a first-name basis.”
The city already gets calls from its citizens on issues such as the illegal use of mini-motorcycles, or pocket bikes, or a problem house. The city will be able to respond with its partners, including social service agencies and faith-based groups, to help address issues.
The city and the sheriff’s department have already cracked down on the widespread and illegal use of pocket bikes on roadways and highways. The bikes, which can cost up to $1,300, are small-scaled replicas of full-sized sport bikes. Because they lack a vehicle identification number and engine number, they are not recognized by the California Department of Motor Vehicles as a street-legal vehicle.
“That is a real problem and it’s dangerous, extremely dangerous, not just to the riders but to the citizens and the drivers,” Armalin said. “There’s ridiculous acts and exhibitions of speed that these people do on these things.”
The pocket bikes can be used only on private property. If a rider is caught riding the mini-bike on city streets, sidewalks or parks, the bike can be impounded for up to 30 days. If a unlicensed juvenile is caught riding one, that is a vehicle code violation.
Early is also working on an education campaign about the pocket bikes.
“We’ve had some serious accidents with these little bikes, as you can imagine,” Armalin said. “We want the public to know.”
Technology is also a part of the new police force. Last year, the city paid $142,500 for a one-year subscription for the Flock Security service for 50 automated license plate-reading cameras to assist the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station with criminal investigations.
“It’s been phenomenal,” Armalin said. “It’s doing exactly what it’s intended to do, which is make law enforcement aware when a wanted vehicle is in the vicinity.”
Last June, the City Council adopted an unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operations policy to implement drones to give more air support for the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The goal is to have air support available when a helicopter isn’t available or can’t fly due to the winds.
“We’re not talking systems that are at all intrusive to private citizen rights,” Armalin said.
For example, the drones could assist deputies in the event of a containment situation.
“It would be great for them to have the air support when they need it for the safety of the officers and the citizens,” he said.
The drones could also assist deputies with narrowing in the containment zone to less intrusive.
“We want to be able to give them that when they need it,” he said.
When the drone is ready, it will be a mobile system with a drone in the back of a vehicle. Although Lancaster uses drones for city functions, using it in a law enforcement capacity requires approval from the sheriff’s department.
Looking ahead, the city will implement a “Prayer Friday” with faith-based groups holding a “pray-in” at a location identified as a habitual problem for the community. They will hold the “pray in” several Fridays in a row to not only bring it to everyone’s attention but also let the people at the problem site know the community is tired of what’s happened. The city and the sheriff’s department have already dealt with illegal gambling locations or underground casinos known as TAP TAPS. The city has also dealt with illegal nightclubs and strip clubs and people who have turned their homes into illegal nightclubs.
“We start by trying to get cooperation from the homeowner,” Armalin said.
If the homeowner is uncooperative they will look at code enforcement, fire code violations and other resources.
Armalin encouraged anyone who is having problems with an illegal party house such as those that charge admission and sell alcohol in their neighborhood to contact the city at 661-723-6000.
