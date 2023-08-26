Lancaster police

City of Lancaster Public Safety Director Rod Armalin (left) and Roshelle Early, a public safety coordinator/community engagement specialist, show off an example of the Dodge Durango law enforcement vehicles that will be used by the city’s new police department with the graphics of another law enforcement agency.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — With drones and Dodge Durangos, the City of Lancaster is putting together all of the pieces for its new police force.

The Lancaster Police Department will work in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, which is understaffed, is the busiest station in the county. In 2018, the Lancaster City Council started looking at a hybrid law enforcement model to help support the sheriff’s station.

