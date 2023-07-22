LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will add a second composites lab in the district; this time at Lancaster High School.
The board unanimously approved an approximately $1million contract with Lancaster-based Stevens Construction Inc. for the lab project at Thursday’s meeting. Stevens Construction was the only bidder for the project.
The district opened its first composites lab in August 2019 at Knight High School. The district might be the only high school district in the nation to have its own composites lab; now it will have two.
The labs can help prepare students to work with composites as well as meet the demands of the local aerospace industry. Composites materials are increasingly used in aircraft and other manufacturing.
“I’m very excited for our students at Lancaster High School,” trustee Jill McGrady said. “Our composite lab at Knight High has been so successful and offers so many opportunities for our students there.”
Board President Charles Hughes agreed.
“We have 30 years of jobs out here in the aerospace industry for these kids to get into and follow their dreams and build aircraft,” he said. “I think it’s great.”
Board Vice President Carla Corona asked about the district having the only high schools with a composites lab.
“I just feel that that’s such an amazing opportunity for our students,” she said. “I’m glad we’re continuing to build, build, build; let’s highlight that.”
Hughes gave a shout-out to Knight Prep teacher James Stockdale.
“He does a great job out there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.