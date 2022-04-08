LANCASTER — When Lancaster High School senior Rita Jarbanda’s class was called to a special assembly in the school’s theater, last Friday, she did not know what to expect.
As it turned out, the assembly was for Jarbanda.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, surprised Jarbanda with the 36th Assembly District Student of the Month award for February. The award honors students in the 36th District who excel and reflect exemplary academic efforts, community service, citizenship, sportsmanship or volunteer service, according to a description.
‘It was a really nice surprise,” Jarbanda said. “Once they said my name, I knew it was me, then I got up.”
Jarbanda then thought to herself that she wished her parents, Walid Jarbanda and Waed Alabdo, were there. “Then I look over there and I saw my parents,” she said.
Lackey introduced himself at the start of the assembly, talked about what an assemblyman does and explained that he represents a half million people in Sacramento.
“And from those half million people are several thousand high school students like you in District 36, and one is chosen each month to honor as my Student of the Month,” Lackey said. “What set this month’s winner apart is not only is she an exceptional student, but she also has learned the importance of giving back to the community. That important balance of study and public service has helped her excel, and that student is Rita Jarbanda.”
Counselor Grethen Teaney nominated Jarbanda for the honor. Teaney is Jarbanda’s AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) counselor. She has known Jarbanda as a student since the teen’s freshman year.
“Rita has developed into a leader on campus in many ways,” Teaney wrote. “She is a bilingual student and exemplifies what it means to be an AVID student. As a fourth year AVID student, she assisted the younger AVID classes as an AVID Peer Tutor while there was a shortage of adult AVID tutors.”
Teaney added Jarbanda is a positive influence on her peers, the freshmen students in particular, through her position as a Link Leader. Link Leaders mentor and guide freshmen through the transition to high school. In addition, for the past two years, Jarbanda has been a member of the Women of Character Club, which provides a safe place for women to support and encourage one another, as well as deepen friendships.
Jarbanda also serves with Lancaster High’s Associated Student Body, where she developed skills such as organizing sports rallies, fundraising, promoting school events and school spirit. Her extracurricular activities include membership in the Interact Club, which specializes in community service activities, volunteering to provide foster youth with Christmas gifts and writing letters to senior citizens in nursing homes.
Teaney added that since Jarbanda moved to the United States from Syria when she was eight years old, she has shown great resilience and strength and has overcome obstacles such as a language barrier, cultural changes and adjusting to a new school system.
“Rita is determined to reach her personal and academic goals,” Teaney wrote. “Her helpful, giving nature is complimented by her leadership skills, excellent communication skills, and great desire to be a successful individual.”
Jarbanda is ranked 55th out of 619 seniors. She is a member of the California Scholarship Federation. She will graduate in a gold gown and mortar board. She plans to study biology and pursue a medical career as a doctor. She has not decided where to go after high school. She was accepted at the University of California, San Diego. She is waiting to see what type of financial aide package she might receive. Another option is Antelope Valley College.
