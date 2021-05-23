LANCASTER — The American School Counselor Association named Lancaster High School as a Recognized ASCA Model Program, or RAMP.
The RAMP designation recognizes schools that are committed to delivering an exemplary school counseling program. The association awards honorees for aligning their program with the criteria in the ASCA National Model, a framework for a data-informed school counseling program, according to a description.
Lancaster High’s counselors are: Head Counselor Jef Anderson and Counselors Gretchen Teaney, Gretchen Teaney, Melody Briseño, Alma Ortega, Debbie Penny, Christina Rogge and Melissa Vattioni.
Since the program’s inception, more than 900 schools earned the RAMP designation. Research findings indicate fully implemented school counseling programs are associated with a range of positive student educational and behavioral outcomes.
“This year’s RAMP honorees have shown their commitment to students and the school counseling profession,” Jill Cook, ASCA’s executive director said. “These schools used data to drive their program development and implementation so all students can achieve success. The RAMP designation distinguishes these schools and encourages school counselors nationwide to strive for excellence.”
Lancaster High will be honored at a recognition ceremony at ASCA’s annual conference on July 13 in Las Vegas.
"Our school counseling team goes above and beyond through serving students at all hours, giving presentations, and helping staff and parents navigate supporting students in distance learning," Principal Kristen Tepper said. "Even with all of the struggles we’ve all experienced they took the extra leap of applying to be a RAMP school. They received this distinguished honor through a great deal of hard work and perseverance."
