POMONA — A 41-year-old documented gang member on active parole was arrested Friday when police found a gun in his vehicle.
Members of the Major Crimes Task Force spotted the parolee about 8:30 p.m. near a 7-Eleven store in the 2000 block of Towne Avenue, north of the San Bernardino Freeway, and made contact with him, according to Sgt. M. Medellin of the Pomona Police Department.
A search of the man’s vehicle turned up a loaded gun in the center console and officers placed Jorge Jesus Olmos of Lancaster under arrest, Medellin said.
Olmos is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. He was later booked at the Pomona city jail, Medellin said.
